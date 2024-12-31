O’Connor scores 19 as George Mason takes down Davidson 69-57

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brayden O’Connor scored 19 points as George Mason beat Davidson 69-57 on Tuesday to begin Atlantic…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brayden O’Connor scored 19 points as George Mason beat Davidson 69-57 on Tuesday to begin Atlantic 10 Conference play.

O’Connor went 7 of 9 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Patriots (10-4). Jalen Haynes scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds.

Reed Bailey finished with 20 points for the Wildcats (10-4). Davidson also got 11 points apiece from Zach Laput and Hunter Adam.

George Mason led 35-30 at halftime, with Haynes racking up 12 points. O’Connor led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

