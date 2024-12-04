Northwestern State visits Incarnate Word after Bailey’s 23-point game

Northwestern State Demons (3-5) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-3) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts…

Northwestern State Demons (3-5) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-3)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Northwestern State after Davion Bailey scored 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 86-75 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in home games. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 3.0.

The Demons are 0-4 in road games. Northwestern State averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Incarnate Word makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Northwestern State averages 75.1 points per game, 1.5 more than the 73.6 Incarnate Word allows to opponents.

The Cardinals and Demons face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Cardinals.

Jon Sanders is averaging 13 points for the Demons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

