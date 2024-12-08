Norfolk State hosts Robinson and Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (7-3) at Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Norfolk…

Hofstra Pride (7-3) at Norfolk State Spartans (6-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Norfolk State after Kijan Robinson scored 28 points in Hofstra’s 114-46 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) Golden Eagles.

The Spartans have gone 3-0 at home. Norfolk State scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Pride are 1-2 in road games. Hofstra is third in the CAA with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Graham averaging 4.2.

Norfolk State scores 79.1 points, 13.9 more per game than the 65.2 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Norfolk State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 62.4% and averaging 21.1 points for the Spartans.

Jaquan Sanders is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 10.2 points.

