No. 3 Iowa State gets double-digit scoring from 6 players in win over Morgan State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored a season-high 20 points and No. 3 Iowa State extended its winning streak to seven games with a 99-72 win over Morgan State on Sunday.

Lipsey, an Ames native, scored 12 out of his points in the first half as the Cyclones (10-1) raced to a 50-34 lead.

Curtis Jones added 19 points off the bench after scoring just four points in Iowa State’s last game, an 83-51 win over Omaha.

Keshon Gilbert scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Dishon Jackson added 12 points and tied his career highs in blocks and steals with five and two, respectively. Joshua Jefferson had his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds, along with three blocks and two steals. Milan Momcilovic finished with 10 points.

Kameron Hobbs led the Bears (6-9) with 23 points, and Amahrie Simpkins scored 18 points.

No. 6 ALABAMA 81, KENT ST. 54

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama shot 26% from 3-point range, 51% from the free throw line, committed 19 turnovers and still managed to beat Kent State.

Mark Sears led No. 6 Alabama with 16 points but also committed five turnovers; six of his 16 points came from the free throw line. The Crimson Tide (10-2) also got 13 points and three steals from Aden Holloway.

Clifford Omoruyi (14 rebounds) and Grant Nelson (12) played a big role in Alabama’s plus-20 rebounding margin.

Kent State (8-3) was led by nine points each from VonCameron Davis, Marquis Barnett and Delrecco Gillespie.

No. 8 KANSAS 87, BROWN 53

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Zeke Mayo scored 25 points, Hunter Dickinson had 15 points and 13 rebounds and No. 8 Kansas defeated Brown.

Mayo hit two of his five 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to extend the Kansas lead to 25 points with 12 minutes to play. He was coming off a 26-point performance in a 75-60 win over NC State on Dec. 14, the team’s last outing.

Brown (7-4) stayed competitive in the first half, trailing by a point 10 minutes into the game. But the Bears’ shooting touch went cold.

Kino Lily Jr. scored 18 and Aaron Cooley and AJ Lesburt Jr. had six points each for Brown, which shot 26.7% (20 for 75).

Kansas (9-2) shot 50% (34 for 68) and went 8 for 22 from 3-point range. Brown was 8 for 33 (24%) from distance.

No. 14 OKLAHOMA 89, CENT. ARKANSAS 66

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Duke Miles scored a season-high 29 points to lead No. 14 Oklahoma past Central Arkansas.

Jeremiah Fears had 19 points and Jalon Moore added 17 for the Sooners (12-0), who remained one of four unbeaten teams. Oklahoma made 33 of 68 shots (48%) from the field, scored 40 points in the paint, and converted 12 Central Arkansas turnovers into 24 points.

Layne Taylor scored 16 points, Elias Cato had 13 and Ben Fox added 12 for Central Arkansas (3-9), which made only 24 of 64 shots (38%).

Oklahoma led 46-37 at halftime behind 20 points from Miles, who made 7 of 9 shots from the field and 3 of 5 from distance. It was the second time in as many games the Sooners had a player score 20 before the break. Fears scored 20 of his game-high 30 points early in an 87-86 win over Michigan on Wednesday.

NO. 19 CINCINNATI 84, GRAMBLING ST. 49

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aziz Bandaogo scored 15 points and No. 19 Cincinnati extended its winning streak to four games with an win over Grambling State.

Dillon Mitchell added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Day Day Thomas finished with 12 points for the Bearcats (10-1).

Ernest Ross scored 16 points, and Mikale Stevenson added 11 points and seven rebounds for Grambling (2-10), which lost its fifth straight game overall and seventh straight on the road.

Grambling closed the first half on a 9-0 run, cutting its deficit 37-24 at the break. But the Tigers were outscored 47-25 in the second half.

No. 24 MICHIGAN 89, FORT WAYNE 58

DETROIT (AP) — Tre Donaldson had 16 points and six rebounds to lead No. 24 Michigan to a lopsided victory over Purdue-Fort Wayne at the Crisler Center.

Michigan (9-3) needed less than 15 minutes to take a 20-point lead and led by 30 in the first minute of the second half. Vladislav Goldin added 13 points for the Wolverines, who had five players in double figures. Danny Wolf had four points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Jalen Jackson led all scorers with 27 points for the Mastodons (9-5), but Purdue-Fort Wayne didn’t have another scorer with more than six points.

