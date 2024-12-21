No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs play the California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears (7-4, 0-1 ACC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (7-2, 1-0 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m.…

California Golden Bears (7-4, 0-1 ACC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (7-2, 1-0 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 San Diego State faces Cal in San Jose, California.

The Aztecs have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. San Diego State ranks sixth in the MWC with 14.6 assists per game led by Nicholas Boyd averaging 4.2.

The Golden Bears are 7-3 in non-conference play. Cal ranks third in the ACC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 2.9.

San Diego State averages 75.7 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 76.3 Cal gives up. Cal averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Aztecs.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 14.4 points and four assists for the Golden Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

