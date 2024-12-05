No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on 3-game win streak

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-8) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-8) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-1)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against South Carolina Upstate.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Kansas State is the Big 12 leader with 41.3 rebounds per game led by Kennedy Taylor averaging 6.3.

The Spartans are 1-4 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is the Big South leader with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Rebekah Gordon averaging 6.2.

Kansas State averages 86.0 points, 14.2 more per game than the 71.8 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 32.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayoka Lee is shooting 64.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Wildcats.

Gordan is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

