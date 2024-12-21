No. 13 Kansas State hosts Cincinnati following Lee’s 34-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State…

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-1)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State hosts Cincinnati after Ayoka Lee scored 34 points in Kansas State’s 83-39 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Kansas State is third in college basketball giving up 49.2 points per game while holding opponents to 31.3% shooting.

The Bearcats have gone 2-0 away from home. Cincinnati is third in the Big 12 with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jillian Hayes averaging 4.3.

Kansas State makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Cincinnati averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

The Wildcats and Bearcats face off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serena Sundell is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 assists for the Wildcats.

Reagan Jackson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 8.9 points.

