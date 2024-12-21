No. 12 TCU visits UCF following Conner’s 33-point performance

TCU Horned Frogs (11-1) at UCF Knights (7-3) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU faces…

TCU Horned Frogs (11-1) at UCF Knights (7-3)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU faces UCF after Madison Conner scored 33 points in TCU’s 103-64 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Knights are 6-1 in home games. UCF scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Horned Frogs play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. TCU is ninth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sedona Prince averaging 2.5.

UCF’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.9 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UCF gives up.

The Knights and Horned Frogs square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlin Peterson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 22.4 points for the Knights.

Conner is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 16 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.