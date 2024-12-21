Nelson and Idaho host CSU Northridge

Idaho Vandals (7-3) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8, 0-2 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (7-3) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8, 0-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits CSU Northridge after Olivia Nelson scored 20 points in Idaho’s 65-58 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Matadors have gone 1-3 in home games. CSU Northridge is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 21.7 turnovers per game.

The Vandals have gone 3-2 away from home.

CSU Northridge averages 56.9 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 56.7 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 69.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 75.8 CSU Northridge gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Kilty is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 5.9 points.

Rosie Schweizer is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Vandals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

