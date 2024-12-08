NC State takes on Old Dominion, aims for 6th straight home win

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-2) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-2) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts Old Dominion trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Wolfpack have gone 4-0 at home. NC State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Monarchs are 1-1 in road games. Old Dominion ranks eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Mariah Clayton averaging 8.0.

NC State scores 73.5 points, 18.0 more per game than the 55.5 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 61.1 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 63.9 NC State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

En’Dya Buford is averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Monarchs.

