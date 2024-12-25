Murray State beats Loyola Chicago 71-68 for 7th place at the Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — KyeRon Lindsay and Terence Harcum each scored 16 points as Murray State beat Loyola Chicago 71-68 on…

HONOLULU (AP) — KyeRon Lindsay and Terence Harcum each scored 16 points as Murray State beat Loyola Chicago 71-68 on Wednesday for seventh place at the Diamond Head Classic.

Lindsay also had five rebounds and four steals for the Racers (7-6). Harcum went 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. AJ Ferguson shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Ramblers (9-4) were led by Miles Rubin, who posted 16 points and three blocks. Des Watson added 12 points and Sheldon Edwards had 10 points.

Lindsay scored eight points in the first half and Murray State went into halftime trailing 36-34. Harcum led the way with 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

