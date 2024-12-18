Live Radio
Mullen scores 23 as Hampton beats Regent 108-65

The Associated Press

December 18, 2024, 9:48 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Kyrese Mullen helped lead Hampton past Regent on Wednesday night with 23 points off of the bench in a 108-65 victory.

Mullen also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the Pirates (6-5). Etienne Strothers scored 13 points while shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Wayne Bristol Jr. went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Royals were led in scoring by Christian Brown, who finished with 23 points. Darrin Clark added 14 points for Regent. Brendan Goods also recorded 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

