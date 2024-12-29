Moore and Florida Atlantic host Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (7-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-5) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic…

Tulane Green Wave (7-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-5)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Tulane after Jada Moore scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 68-52 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Owls are 5-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is eighth in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Stefanie Ingram averaging 5.0.

The Green Wave are 0-2 in road games. Tulane averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 36.3% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane scores 9.2 more points per game (69.9) than Florida Atlantic gives up (60.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Owls.

Kendall Sneed is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

