Minnesota hosts Morgan State after Hobbs’ 23-point game

Morgan State Bears (6-9) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Minnesota after Kameron Hobbs scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 99-72 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Golden Gophers are 7-2 on their home court. Minnesota scores 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Bears are 0-7 on the road. Morgan State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Minnesota scores 66.1 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 81.2 Morgan State allows. Morgan State scores 18.4 more points per game (81.9) than Minnesota gives up to opponents (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 19.2 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Gophers.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 82.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.