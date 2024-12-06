Michigan faces Iowa after Goldin’s 24-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts Iowa after Vladislav Goldin scored 24 points in Michigan’s 67-64 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wolverines are 4-0 on their home court. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Danny Wolf leads the Wolverines with 9.5 boards.

The Hawkeyes play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Iowa is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa scores 25.9 more points per game (86.5) than Michigan gives up to opponents (60.6).

The Wolverines and Hawkeyes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wolf is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Owen Freeman is averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Hawkeyes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.