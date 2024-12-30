Miami (OH) sets program records for points, knocks off NAIA-member Defiance 141-58

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dan Luers scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Miami (OH) past NAIA-member Defiance…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dan Luers scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Miami (OH) past NAIA-member Defiance 141-58 on Monday night as the RedHawks set program records for points in game and points in a half (74 in the first).

Luers shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the RedHawks (8-4). Kam Craft scored 19 points while going 7 of 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range). Evan Ipsaro shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven assists.

The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by Donovan Stone, who finished with 11 points. Zahyem Bradwell added nine points for Defiance. Evan Angstmann had nine points.

Miami took the lead with 18:37 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 74-25 at halftime, with Mekhi Cooper racking up 14 points. Miami extended its lead to 88-25 during the second half, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run. Luers scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

