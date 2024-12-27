Mercer faces Georgia State following Robinson’s 27-point game

Mercer Bears (6-6) at Georgia State Panthers (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Mercer Bears (6-6) at Georgia State Panthers (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Georgia State after Ahmad Robinson scored 27 points in Mercer’s 102-97 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 in home games. Georgia State is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears have gone 1-5 away from home. Mercer is second in the SoCon with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Alex Holt averaging 6.8.

Georgia State averages 71.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 75.7 Mercer allows. Mercer has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarigue Nutter is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Panthers.

Tyler Johnson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

