McDaniel leads Lindenwood against Tennessee Tech after 22-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-1 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (5-6) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-1 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (5-6)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Tennessee Tech after Jaylon McDaniel scored 22 points in Lindenwood’s 81-63 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Lions have gone 4-0 at home. Lindenwood is second in the OVC with 38.5 points per game in the paint led by Markeith Browning II averaging 10.0.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Lindenwood scores 74.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 77.9 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The Lions and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Browning is averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Lions.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

