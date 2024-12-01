Masic and Portland secure 101-90 OT win over Denver

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Vukasin Masic scored 27 points as Portland took down Denver 101-90 on Sunday night. Masic also…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Vukasin Masic scored 27 points as Portland took down Denver 101-90 on Sunday night.

Masic also added five rebounds for the Pilots (3-5). Austin Rapp scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Vincent Delano had 18 points and shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Pioneers (3-6) were led in scoring by Nicholas Shogbonyo, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Denver also got 17 points and two steals from Sebastian Akins. Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Portland entered halftime up 39-30. Delano paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Portland pulled off the victory after a 13-2 second-half run erased a 10-point deficit and gave them the lead at 69-68 with 17 seconds remaining in the half.

Masic made 1 of 2 from the free-thow line with about a second left in regulation to make it 70-all and force overtime.

Denver’s DeAndre Craig made a layup as time expired in OT to tie it at 80-apiece and force a second overtime.

