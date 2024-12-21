Loyola Chicago hosts Hartwig and Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (4-6) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-4, 0-1 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-6) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-4, 0-1 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Loyola Chicago after Maggie Hartwig scored 21 points in Evansville’s 84-52 win against the IU Columbus Crimson Pride.

The Ramblers have gone 5-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago is ninth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-4 away from home. Evansville has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola Chicago averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville scores 8.1 more points per game (67.4) than Loyola Chicago gives up to opponents (59.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle is shooting 45.9% and averaging 10.9 points for the Ramblers.

Camryn Runner is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

