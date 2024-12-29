Lipscomb secures 112-54 win against Division-III Asbury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 25 points in Lipscomb’s 112-54 victory over Division-III Asbury on Sunday night. Ognacevic…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 25 points in Lipscomb’s 112-54 victory over Division-III Asbury on Sunday night.

Ognacevic added 12 rebounds for the Bisons (8-5). Charlie Williams scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Will Pruitt shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Cameron Jones, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Johnathan Combs added 11 points for Asbury. Ben McNew also put up seven points.

Lipscomb scored its most points since a 113-74 win over Asbury on Nov. 11, 2023. The Bisons topped the 100-point plateau four times last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.