Keshon Gilbert scores 16 points to help lead No. 3 Iowa State past Omaha 83-51

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 16 points to help lead No. 3 Iowa State to an 83-51 win over Omaha on Sunday.

The Cyclones (9-1) started the game going back and forth with Omaha after committing eight turnovers but were able to get on track after ending the half on a 20-2 run.

Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic each contributed 13 points and two steals for Iowa State. Tamin Lipsey added 11 points and Nate Heise scored 10 points off the bench.

Tony Osburn led the Mavericks (4-9) with 13 points, while Isaac Ondekane added 12. Marquel Sutton, who came into the game averaging a team-best 16.2 points per game, was held to three.

The Cyclones scored at least 80 points for a program-record 10th straight game and won their 33rd straight home nonconference game.

No. 12 Oregon 79, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 61

Eugene, Ore. (AP) — Brandon Angel had 15 points and six rebounds as No. 12 Oregon defeated Stephen F. Austin.

Angel, a 6-foot-9 senior transfer from Stanford, was 4 for 5 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Ducks (10-1), who bounced back from their first loss of the season against UCLA last weekend.

Supreme Cook and Jadrian Tracey scored 14 points apiece for Oregon while Nate Bittle added 13 points in 18 minutes before fouling out.

Matt Hayman led the Lumberjacks (5-6) with 17 points while Keon Thompson added 11.

Oregon shot 47.8% from the field in the first half to take a 37-23 lead, and the Lumberjacks got no closer than 12 points in the second half.

