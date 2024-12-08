Josh Pascarelli scores 24 to propel Marist to 82-75 victory over Manhattan

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 24 points as Marist beat Manhattan 82-75 on Sunday. Pascarelli had six rebounds…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 24 points as Marist beat Manhattan 82-75 on Sunday.

Pascarelli had six rebounds for the Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Lewis added 18 points and eight rebounds. Jason Schofield had 12 points and finished 6 of 10 from the floor.

Will Sydnor led the way for the Jaspers (4-5, 1-1) with 15 points and two blocks. Wesley Robinson added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Masiah Gilyard had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

