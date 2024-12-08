Jones scores 32 points to lead No. 5 Marquette past No. 11 Wisconsin, 88-74

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones scored 32 points to lead No. 5 Marquette to an 88-74 victory over No. 11…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones scored 32 points to lead No. 5 Marquette to an 88-74 victory over No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Coming off their first loss of the season earlier this week at Iowa State, the Golden Eagles (9-1) also got double-digit efforts from David Joplin, Chase Ross and Stevie Mitchell, who combined for 37 points, while shooting 50% (31 for 62) from the floor.

The Badgers (8-2) dropped their second straight despite 22 points from Max Klesmit and 17 from John Blackwell.

Wisconsin led 39-37 at halftime after both teams went 11 for 25 from the field in the first 20 minutes.

No. 4 KENTUCKY 90, No. 4 GONZAGA 89, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Carr had 19 points and No. 4 Kentucky erased an 18-point second half deficit to beat No. 7 Gonzaga in overtime.

Otega Oweh converted at the rim in the opening minute of overtime to put the Wildcats in front 81-79, their first lead since early in the first half.

Amari Williams added a dunk, and Kentucky held on the rest of the way despite Nolan Hickman’s 3-pointer that pulled Gonzaga within a point with 5 seconds to go.

The Wildcats, who started the half down 50-34, tied the game at 79 on Carr’s jumper with 49 seconds left in regulation.

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike led all scorers with a 28 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 17 HOUSTON 70, BUTLER 51

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, Emanuel Sharp added 16 points and No. 17 Houston used a big second half to rout Butler.

Terrance Arceneaux had 14 points off the bench, and Milos Uzan scored 13 points for Houston (5-3), which won its 26th straight at home.

Patrick McCaffery and Augusto Cassia had 11 points each to lead Butler (7-2), which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

The Cougars, who outrebounded Butler 41-22, shot 53% and were 9 of 18 on 3-pointers. Houston shot 67%, including 7 of 11 on 3s, in the second half. Cryer, Sharp, Arceneaux and Uzan combined to score 47 of Houston’s 51 points in the second half.

The Bulldogs shot 28% and were 9 of 28 on 3-pointers.

No. 18 PITTSBURGH 64, VIRGINIA TECH 59

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jaland Lowe scored 19 points to lead No. 18 Pittsburgh to a victory over Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Lowe connected on just 6 of 16 from the floor, but made all six of his free-throw attempts, including four in the final 25 seconds to help the Panthers (8-2) bounce back from a 33-point loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday. He scored 15 of the Panthers’ final 21 points.

Ishmael Leggett added 17 points for the Panthers, who won despite shooting 41.1%.

Toibu Lawal led Virginia Tech (3-6) with 16 points. Jaden Schutt scored 14 points for the Hokies, who have lost six straight games.

No. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 68, GEORGIA TECH 65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Seth Trimble scored 19 points and No. 20 North Carolina held off upset-minded Georgia Tech for a victory in the ACC opener for both teams.

Trimble was 5 for 6 from the field and 8 for 9 on free throws for the Tar Heels (5-4, 1-0 ACC). RJ Davis added 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Ian Jackson chipped in 15 points off the bench.

Lance Terry scored 22 points for Georgia Tech (4-5, 0-1). Baye Ndongo had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 21 OKLAHOMA 94, ALCORN 70

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 20 points to lead No. 21 Oklahoma past winless Alcorn State.

Freshman guards Jeremiah Fears and Dayton Forsythe each had 14 points and seven assists for the Sooners (9-0), who finished with five players in double figures.

Omari Hamilton scored 16 points and Davian Williams added 13 points and seven assists for Alcorn State (0-10), which made 10 of 20 3-pointers but committed 18 turnovers leading to 27 OU points.

Alcorn State jumped out to a 25-18 lead before the Sooners went on a 31-16 run to lead 49-41 at halftime. Oklahoma shot 54.7% from the field but just 32.4% from beyond the arc.

No. 23 MISSISSIPPI 86, LINDENWOOD 53

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 23 Mississippi used a dominant second half to defeat Lindenwood.

Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 14 points and started a decisive 18-4 second-half burst with consecutive layups as Ole Miss (8-1) improved to 5-0 at home. Dre Davis and Davon Barnes added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rebels.

Reggie Bass led Lindenwood (3-6) with 10 points and six rebounds. The Lions only trailed 39-33 at halftime.

