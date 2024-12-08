Jones leads Coppin State against No. 16 North Carolina after 23-point showing

Coppin State visits No. 16 North Carolina after Angel Jones scored 23 points in Coppin State's 74-68 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Coppin State Eagles (6-4) at North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits No. 16 North Carolina after Angel Jones scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 74-68 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Tar Heels have gone 4-0 in home games. North Carolina scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-3 on the road. Coppin State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

North Carolina averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 32.9% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Laila Lawrence is averaging 18.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Eagles.

