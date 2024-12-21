Johnson’s 22 help Winthrop take down Mercer 102-97

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson had 22 points in Winthrop’s 102-97 win over Mercer on Saturday. Johnson had…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson had 22 points in Winthrop’s 102-97 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Johnson had five rebounds for the Eagles (10-4). Kasen Harrison shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line to add 20 points. Kelton Talford shot 4 of 9 from the field and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Bears (6-6) were led in scoring by Ahmad Robinson, who finished with 27 points and seven assists. Tyler Johnson added 19 points for Mercer. Angel Montas finished with 17 points.

Winthrop plays Sunday against Indiana on the road, and Mercer visits Georgia State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

