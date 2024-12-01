Johnson scores 16 as Fordham downs New Hampshire 83-61

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Johnson III’s 16 points helped Fordham defeat New Hampshire 83-61 on Sunday. Johnson went 6…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Johnson III’s 16 points helped Fordham defeat New Hampshire 83-61 on Sunday.

Johnson went 6 of 14 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Rams (4-5). Japhet Medor added 12 points while going 3 of 4 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds and three steals. Josh Rivera had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field.

The Wildcats (2-9) were led in scoring by Anthony McComb III, who finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Sami Pissis added 10 points and two steals for New Hampshire. Jon O’Neill had six points.

Fordham took the lead with 19:15 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-22 at halftime, with Johnson racking up nine points. Fordham pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 25 points. They outscored New Hampshire by five points in the final half, as Medor led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Fordham’s next game is Wednesday against Fairleigh Dickinson at home, and New Hampshire hosts Dartmouth on Tuesday.

