Johni Broome’s double-double sends No. 2 Auburn to a 91-53 win over Ohio State

ATLANTA (AP) — Johni Broome had 21 points and a career-high 20 rebounds to lead No. 2 Auburn to a 91-53 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Broome, a senior forward, added six assists in the first 20-point, 20-rebound performance of his career. Auburn (9-1) finished with a 49-28 rebounding edge.

Devin Royal scored 14 points to lead Ohio State (6-4), which shot 18 of 51 (35%) from the field. Auburn shot 33 of 72 (46%).

Auburn made five of its first seven 3-point shots, all in the first 10 minutes of the first half and led 49-21 at the break. It is the third game this season in which Auburn has scored 49 or more points in the opening half.

No. 10 KANSAS 75, NC STATE 60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zeke Mayo hit five 3s and scored 26 points, Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 10 Kansas bounced back from consecutive losses with a rout of NC State.

Dajuan Harris Jr. added 15 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (8-2), who scored the first 15 points of the game but didn’t have it in hand until midway through the second half, when Dickinson scored eight consecutive points to bury the Wolfpack.

Kansas won its 20th consecutive nonconference home game and avoided its first three-game skid since the 2022-23 season.

Ben Middlebrooks had 14 points and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield finished with 12 for the Wolfpack (7-4), who have lost their last 13 games to Kansas since winning their first matchup at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 20, 1958.

No. 17 TEXAS A&M 70, No. 11 PURDUE 66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zhuric Phelps and Pharrel Payne each scored 16 points Saturday to lead No. 17 Texas A&M past No. 11 Purdue in the first of two games at the Indy Classic.

The Aggies (9-2) have won five straight. Payne had season-high totals in points and rebounds with nine. All-SEC guard Wade Taylor IV finished with 15 points and five assists before an injury forced him to leave with 1:36 to play.

Braden Smith led the Boilermakers (8-3) with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Fletcher Loyer had 12 points as Purdue lost for the second time in three games.

It was a physical contest between two teams who thrive on rebounding with bodies repeatedly hitting the floor and multiple players departing with injuries. Smith left briefly in the first half when his head appeared to hit Payne’s knee, and the refs stopped play for Taylor when he struggled to dribble past midcourt. Taylor did not return.

Texas A&M’s defense swung the game by keeping the Boilermakers scoreless for a stretch of 6:35 in the second half, allowing the Aggies to extend a two-point lead to 62-50.

MEMPHIS 87, No. 16 CLEMSON 82, OT

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Tyrese Hunter had 23 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 59.3 seconds left in overtime, as Memphis rallied past No. 16 Clemson 87-82 on Saturday.

Hunter had seven of Memphis’ 12 3s, including two critical baskets from the behind the arc in the extra period.

Memphis (8-2) trailed 69-63 with 2:22 to go on Ian Schieffelin’s layup. But it finished the second half with a 9-3 run to force the extra period.

Clemson’s Chase Hunter missed a long-distance shot at the end of regulation.

Clemson (8-2) was ahead 78-77 when Hunter struck with the first of his two 3-pointers in overtime. After Clemson moved back in front for a final time, 81-80, Hunter took a pass from PJ Haggerty for an open three.

Colby Rogers added 22 points off four 3-pointers for Memphis.

Viktor Lakhin had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson. Hunter and Schieffelin had 17 points each.

No. 20 WISCONSIN 83, BUTLER 74

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nolan Winter scored a season-high 20 points and Steven Crowl added a season-best 18 as No. 20 Wisconsin snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Butler in the second game of the Indy Classic.

Winter also had eight rebounds, and Crowl had six. Max Klesmit and John Tonje each scored 11 points for the Badgers (9-3), who won for the first time in four games this month.

Pierre Brooks scored 23 points and Patrick McCaffery had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Butler (7-4), which lost its third straight.

Wisconsin committed just three turnovers and made 25 of 27 free throws in leading from the start.

No. 22 CINCINNATI 68, XAVIER 65

CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 14 points and Aziz Bandaogo added 12 as No. 22 Cincinnati held off crosstown rival Xavier.

Cincinnati (8-1) rallied late to snap a five-game losing streak against the Musketeers (8-3).

Ryan Conwell completed a four-point play to cut Xavier’s deficit to 66-65 with 13.8 seconds left. The Bearcats’ Jizzle James hit two free throws to make it 68-65 with 13 seconds. Xavier’s Zach Freemantle missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Freemantle scored 18 points and Conwell had 17 for the Musketeers.

