Jermahri Hill scores 25 as Ball State defeats Anderson (IN) 89-76

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jermahri Hill had 25 points in Ball State’s 89-76 victory against Anderson (IN) on Tuesday.

Hill also had eight rebounds for the Cardinals (6-6). Payton Sparks added 23 points and 16 rebounds. Jeremiah Hernandez had 12 points.

Tate Ivanyo led the way for the Ravens with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. Nolan Swan scored 15. Rob Davidson finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Hill scored 11 points in the first half and Ball State went into the break trailing 43-39.

