Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jermahri Hill scores 25…

Jermahri Hill scores 25 as Ball State defeats Anderson (IN) 89-76

The Associated Press

December 31, 2024, 5:02 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jermahri Hill had 25 points in Ball State’s 89-76 victory against Anderson (IN) on Tuesday.

Hill also had eight rebounds for the Cardinals (6-6). Payton Sparks added 23 points and 16 rebounds. Jeremiah Hernandez had 12 points.

Tate Ivanyo led the way for the Ravens with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. Nolan Swan scored 15. Rob Davidson finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Hill scored 11 points in the first half and Ball State went into the break trailing 43-39.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up