Javon Small scores 27 to propel West Virginia to 84-61 victory over Bethune-Cookman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Javon Small scored 27 to lead West Virginia to an 84-61 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night.

Small made 7 of 15 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and all 11 of his free throws for the Mountaineers (8-2), who have won four in a row and improved to 6-0 at home. He added six rebounds and six assists and blocked two shots.

Aman Hansberry totaled 16 points and six rebounds for West Virginia. Jonathan Powell sank four 3-pointers and scored 14. Sencire Harris pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Brayon Freeman led the Wildcats (2-8) with 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting. Daniel Rouzan had 13 points, while Trey Thomas and Reggie Ward Jr. both scored 12. Ward added seven boards. Bethune-Cookman has lost all seven road games this season.

Small had 12 points and four assists to help West Virginia take a 41-30 lead into halftime. The Mountaineers shot 51.7% from the floor, made 6 of 13 from 3-point range and all five of their free throws in building the lead. They used an 11-0 run to turn a five-point lead into a 26-10 advantage. Rouzan had nine points for the Wildcats, who shot 33% overall with one 3-pointer and made 9 of 14 at the foul line before the intermission.

Thomas followed his 3-pointer with a layup to pull Bethune-Cookman within 45-39 with 16 minutes remaining. Jonathan Powell answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 run and the Mountaineers led by double digits from there.

West Virginia is idle until hosting Mercyhurst on Dec. 22.

