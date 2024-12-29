James Madison wins 96-64 over Midway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Eddie Ricks III had 13 points in James Madison’s 96-64 win over Midway on Sunday night.…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Eddie Ricks III had 13 points in James Madison’s 96-64 win over Midway on Sunday night.

Ricks added eight rebounds for the Dukes (7-6). Bryce Lindsay scored 13 points, going 5 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Elijah Hutchins-Everett went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles were led by Miguel Shaw, who recorded 19 points and two steals. Robbie Henry added 14 points and five steals for Midway.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

