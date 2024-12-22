Jack Daugherty scores 16 as Illinois State fends off Cornell 80-77

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Daugherty helped lead Illinois State over Cornell with 16 points off of the bench in…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Daugherty helped lead Illinois State over Cornell with 16 points off of the bench in an 80-77 victory on Sunday.

Daugherty went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Redbirds (8-4). Chase Walker scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added seven rebounds. Logan Wolf shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Nazir Williams led the Big Red (7-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. Cornell also got 19 points, six rebounds and four assists from AK Okereke. Guy Ragland Jr. had 12 points.

Daugherty scored 12 points in the first half and Illinois State went into the break trailing 45-43. Illinois State used a 12-2 second-half run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 70-64 with 5:48 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Wolf scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

