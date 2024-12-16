Live Radio
Holy Cross hosts Marist following Lee’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

December 16, 2024, 8:40 AM

Marist Red Foxes (5-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-4)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Holy Cross after Morgan Lee scored 21 points in Marist’s 63-52 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Crusaders have gone 1-2 at home. Holy Cross is fourth in the Patriot scoring 62.8 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Red Foxes are 1-4 on the road. Marist is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Holy Cross scores 62.8 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 58.7 Marist gives up. Marist averages 57.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 65.0 Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Foreman is shooting 40.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Crusaders.

Lexie Tarul is averaging 13.1 points for the Red Foxes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

