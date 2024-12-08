Hofstra hosts Howard following Thomas’ 25-point performance

Howard Bison (5-4) at Hofstra Pride (2-5) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Hofstra after…

Howard Bison (5-4) at Hofstra Pride (2-5)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Hofstra after Zennia Thomas scored 25 points in Howard’s 87-63 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Pride have gone 1-1 in home games. Hofstra is eighth in the CAA with 11.4 assists per game led by Chloe Sterling averaging 4.3.

The Bison are 3-2 on the road. Howard is third in the MEAC allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

Hofstra is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 37.5% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 61.6 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 70.6 Hofstra allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pride.

Destiny Howell is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

