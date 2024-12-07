Hacker scores 21, Bellarmine beats NAIA Brescia 94-66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Landin Hacker scored 21 points as Bellarmine beat NAIA-member Brescia 94-66 on Saturday. Hacker finished 7…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Landin Hacker scored 21 points as Bellarmine beat NAIA-member Brescia 94-66 on Saturday.

Hacker finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range for the Knights (3-7). Ben Johnson scored 17 points while going 6 of 13 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and added six assists. Dylan Branson shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Damian Garcia led the way for the Bearcats with 27 points. Gonzalo Luque added nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for Brescia. John Seanz also had eight points and two steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Bellarmine hosts Ball State and Brescia goes on the road to play Cleveland State.

