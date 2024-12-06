George Washington visits Old Dominion after Durugordon’s 24-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes…

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on George Washington after Sean Durugordon scored 24 points in Old Dominion’s 88-83 victory over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Monarchs are 3-1 on their home court. Old Dominion is eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Stephaun Walker leads the Monarchs with 6.8 boards.

The Revolutionaries are 0-1 in road games. George Washington is eighth in the A-10 scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Old Dominion scores 67.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 69.2 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 77.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 78.1 Old Dominion allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Darren Buchanan Jr. is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Revolutionaries.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.