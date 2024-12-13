Furman hosts South Carolina State following Jones’ 34-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-6) at Furman Paladins (9-1) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-6) at Furman Paladins (9-1)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Furman after Drayton Jones scored 34 points in South Carolina State’s 82-63 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Paladins have gone 5-0 at home. Furman has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 on the road. South Carolina State ranks second in the MEAC scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Mitchel Taylor averaging 5.0.

Furman scores 78.1 points, 8.0 more per game than the 70.1 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Paladins.

Jones is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

