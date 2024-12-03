Formann leads Colorado against Tennessee Tech after 25-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Tennessee…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Tennessee Tech after Frida Formann scored 25 points in Colorado’s 79-71 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Buffaloes have gone 3-1 at home. Colorado ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sara-Rose Smith averaging 2.0.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-2 away from home. Tennessee Tech averages 18.6 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Colorado scores 71.9 points, 13.8 more per game than the 58.1 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lior Garzon is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Reghan Grimes is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

