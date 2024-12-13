Farmer and Youngstown State host Toledo

Toledo Rockets (6-3) at Youngstown State Penguins (5-5, 2-0 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown…

Toledo Rockets (6-3) at Youngstown State Penguins (5-5, 2-0 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Toledo after EJ Farmer scored 22 points in Youngstown State’s 66-50 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Penguins have gone 2-1 in home games. Youngstown State ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 13.1 assists per game led by Juwan Maxey averaging 2.7.

The Rockets have gone 2-1 away from home. Toledo is third in the MAC with 15.4 assists per game led by Sonny Wilson averaging 3.3.

Youngstown State averages 72.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 75.6 Toledo allows. Toledo averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Youngstown State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farmer is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Penguins.

Wilson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Rockets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

