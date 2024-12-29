Edwards leads No. 2 South Carolina to 65th straight home win 93-47 over Wofford on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Joyce Edwards scored 16 points as No. 2 South Carolina won its 65th straight home…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Joyce Edwards scored 16 points as No. 2 South Carolina won its 65th straight home game when it defeated Wofford 93-47 on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (12-1) overcame the absence of injured reserves Maddy McDaniel and Sakima Walker to take control of the Terriers of the Southern Conference with a 17-0 run in the second quarter.

Edwards, a 6-foot-3 forward, has led the team in scoring the past three games.

Tessa Johnson added 14 points and Raven Johnson 13 for South Carolina, which has not lost at home since December 2020.

The defending national champs have been idle since Dec. 19, much of it a six-day break for players to head home for Christmas. McDaniel, a freshman, was out with a concussion while senior forward Walker came out for pregame warmups on crutches.

Down to a roster of 11, South Carolina still had no problem with the Terriers (6-5).

Takeaways

Wofford: Rachael Rose scored 20 points despite only hitting five shots. She was 3-for-8 from the 3-point line and 5-of-18 overall.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are still searching for a consistent offense. In the absence, they continue to be ball hawks, scoring 26 points off 16 Wofford turnovers.

Key moment

Sania Feagin scored on a second-quarter layup to make it 21-14 Gamecocks after Wofford cut the lead to five points. The Gamecocks scored 15 more unanswered points to put the game away before halftime.

Key stat

Gamecock posts Chloe Kitts, Ashlyn Watkins and Feagin didn’t have terrific shooting nights but combined for 22 rebounds.

Up next

Wofford hosts Erskine on Thursday.

South Carolina starts Southeastern Conference play at Missouri on Thursday night.

