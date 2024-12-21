Eastern Michigan wins 86-82 over Wright State

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson scored 27 points as Eastern Michigan beat Wright State 86-82 on Saturday. Nelson also…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson scored 27 points as Eastern Michigan beat Wright State 86-82 on Saturday.

Nelson also had 13 rebounds for the Eagles (6-5). Jalen Terry scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 12 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Yusuf Jihad shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jack Doumbia led the way for the Raiders (7-7, 1-2 Horizon League) with 21 points and four steals. Brandon Noel added 17 points and eight rebounds for Wright State. Alex Huibregste also had 14 points, six assists and three steals.

Nelson scored eight points in the first half and Eastern Michigan went into halftime trailing 38-27. Nelson scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Eastern Michigan to a four-point victory.

Eastern Michigan next plays Saturday against Davidson on the road, and Wright State will visit Cleveland State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.