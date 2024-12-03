Eastern Illinois plays No. 13 Kansas State on 4-game road slide

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois will…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois will try to break its four-game road losing streak when the Panthers face No. 13 Kansas State.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Kansas State leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 41.6 boards. Ayoka Lee leads the Wildcats with 6.4 rebounds.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Illinois has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

Kansas State scores 85.5 points, 18.0 more per game than the 67.5 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 56.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the 54.5 Kansas State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging nine points.

Charita Lewis is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.