Eastern Illinois faces Southeast Missouri State after Shelton’s 22-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-6) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-6)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits Southeast Missouri State after Nakyel Shelton scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 81-66 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Redhawks are 3-1 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC in team defense, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-7 on the road. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC allowing 75.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Southeast Missouri State scores 73.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 75.9 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.1 per game Southeast Missouri State allows.

The Redhawks and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Zion Fruster is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.