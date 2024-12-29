Dylan Hayman, Davion Bailey score 18 apiece to lead Incarnate Word over Texas Lutheran 99-48

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dylan Hayman and Davion Bailey scored 18 points apiece to help Incarnate Word beat Texas Lutheran…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dylan Hayman and Davion Bailey scored 18 points apiece to help Incarnate Word beat Texas Lutheran 99-48 on Sunday.

Hayman also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (8-5). Bailey shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc. Jordan Pyke scored 15 on 7-for-8 shooting.

Mason Wallace led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Kevin Juarez added eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.