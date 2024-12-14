Duquesne Dukes play the Canisius Golden Griffins on 5-game win streak

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-7) at Duquesne Dukes (7-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne comes into a matchup…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-7) at Duquesne Dukes (7-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne comes into a matchup with Canisius as winners of five consecutive games.

The Dukes are 6-0 on their home court. Duquesne is the top team in the A-10 with 20.2 fast break points.

The Golden Griffins are 1-3 on the road. Canisius ranks eighth in the MAAC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Shariah Gailes averaging 5.0.

Duquesne averages 79.8 points, 9.9 more per game than the 69.9 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Duquesne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 9.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Griffins.

