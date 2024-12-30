Donald Hand Jr. joins his dad as first father-son duo to win ACC player of the week honors

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. made history on Monday when he was chosen the Atlantic Coast…

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. made history on Monday when he was chosen the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball player of the week – joining his father, who received the honor for Virginia in 2000.

They are the first father-son duo to both earn ACC player of the week honors since the program began in 1972.

Donald Hand Jr. had a career-high 29 points with 10 rebounds in a victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday, scoring eight of BC’s final 10 points down the stretch in the 78-70 win. He leads BC in scoring at 15.3 points per game and his 7.5 rebounds is eighth in the ACC.

Donald Sr. won the ACC’s top weekly player award on Jan. 31, 2000.

