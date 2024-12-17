Don McHenry scores 28 as Western Kentucky defeats Seattle University 86-73

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry had 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 86-73 victory over Seattle University on Tuesday…

McHenry shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Hilltoppers (8-3). Julius Thedford added 15 points and seven rebounds. Braxton Bayless finished 5 of 9 from the field and scored 13.

Maleek Arington and Paris Dawson both scored 17 to lead the Redhawks (4-7). Dawson added six assists. Brayden Maldonado totaled 11 points and six rebounds.

Western Kentucky took the lead with 11:07 left in the first half and did not give it up. Enoch Kalambay led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 38-32 at the break. McHenry scored 19 in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

