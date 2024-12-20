Dias leads Idaho State against Northern Illinois after 26-point game

Idaho State Bengals (5-5) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits…

Idaho State Bengals (5-5) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5)

DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Northern Illinois after Maria Dias scored 26 points in Idaho State’s 67-50 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 in home games.

The Bengals are 1-3 on the road. Idaho State gives up 63.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Northern Illinois scores 67.7 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 63.3 Idaho State allows. Idaho State’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Northern Illinois has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney McCrea averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Sophia Covello averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

