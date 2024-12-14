DaSean Stevens scores 20 to lead Seattle U over Pacific (OR) 111-44

SEATTLE (AP) — DaSean Stevens had 20 points in Seattle University’s 111-44 victory over Pacific (OR) on Saturday night. Stevens…

SEATTLE (AP) — DaSean Stevens had 20 points in Seattle University’s 111-44 victory over Pacific (OR) on Saturday night.

Stevens shot 7 for 11, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (4-6). Brayden Maldonado added 19 points while going 6 of 11 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) while they also had six rebounds. Maleek Arington had 15 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Devin Fortune led the Boxers with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

