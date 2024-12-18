Curry’s 24 help UMass down Northeastern 77-72

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jaylen Curry scored 24 points as UMass beat Northeastern 77-72 on Wednesday night. Curry added five…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jaylen Curry scored 24 points as UMass beat Northeastern 77-72 on Wednesday night.

Curry added five steals for the Minutemen (5-7). Malek Abdelgowad scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. Daniel Rivera had 12 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 6 for 12 from the line.

The Huskies (8-4) were led by Rashad King, who posted 19 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. LA Pratt added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Northeastern. Masai Troutman finished with 18 points.

UMass went into halftime ahead of Northeastern 35-30.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

